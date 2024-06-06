Arnon Rosenthal Sells 25,135 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alector by 58.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its stake in Alector by 33.3% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,964 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 16.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alector from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

