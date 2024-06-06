ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AVBP opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

