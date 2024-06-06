Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.67

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and traded as low as $32.65. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $33.42, with a volume of 9,334 shares.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.