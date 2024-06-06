Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Atmos Energy worth $86,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

ATO stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average is $115.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

