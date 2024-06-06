Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,464 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $10,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Atomera Trading Up 3.4 %
ATOM stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atomera
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.