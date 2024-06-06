Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CFO Francis Laurencio Sells 2,464 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) CFO Francis Laurencio sold 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $10,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atomera Trading Up 3.4 %

ATOM stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Avenir Corp increased its position in Atomera by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 315,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

