AVI Global Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AGT opened at GBX 243.64 ($3.12) on Thursday. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 250.50 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 867.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.08.
