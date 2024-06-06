AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.12

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and traded as low as $35.77. AXA shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 44,860 shares traded.

AXA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

AXA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

