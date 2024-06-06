AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.12

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and traded as low as $35.77. AXA shares last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 44,860 shares traded.
AXA Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.
AXA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AXA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.