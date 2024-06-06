Bank of America Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $22.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of HPE opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.