BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Matt Meeker Acquires 38,461 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker bought 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,288.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $245.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.94. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BARK by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

