Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Bath & Body Works has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.