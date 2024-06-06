Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

