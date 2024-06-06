Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $101,669,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $76,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

