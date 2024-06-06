Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 709 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.