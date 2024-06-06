Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,634,000. Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,795,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 973,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

