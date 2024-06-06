Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

