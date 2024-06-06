Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 164.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $326.67 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $182.20 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.