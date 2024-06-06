Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

