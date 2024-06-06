Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 728,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

