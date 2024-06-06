Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.17. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

