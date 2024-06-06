Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $890.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.