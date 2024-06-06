Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of General Mills by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 948,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

