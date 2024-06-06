Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,618,000 after purchasing an additional 53,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

