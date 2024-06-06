Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

