Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,102,805 shares in the company, valued at $46,703,299.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 310,291 shares of company stock worth $7,356,686 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

