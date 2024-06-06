Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.20. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 20,174 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

