Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

