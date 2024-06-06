Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,276 shares in the company, valued at $591,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $23,561.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTM. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

