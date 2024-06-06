BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.