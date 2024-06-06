BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $578.10

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.10 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.42). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 573 ($7.34), with a volume of 398,232 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 578.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8,292.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,682.15). 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

