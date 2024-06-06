Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

NYSE BSX opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

