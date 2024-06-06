Brian Michael Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,323,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,981,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AVPT stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. AvePoint’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AvePoint by 14.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AvePoint by 20.4% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

