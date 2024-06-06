BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $28.98

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $31.32. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 676,302 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,828,000 after acquiring an additional 421,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

