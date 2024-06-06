Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,307.01 and last traded at $1,311.55. Approximately 556,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,779,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,321.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,334.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $654.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Broadcom by 2.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 753,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,466,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

