Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 488.35% from the stock’s current price.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ CVKD opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.70. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadrenal Therapeutics

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.