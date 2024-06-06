Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCD. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PSCD opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3292 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.