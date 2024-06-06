Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $202.64 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

