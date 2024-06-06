Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,744 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

