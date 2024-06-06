Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

VFQY opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $328.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

