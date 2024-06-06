Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
VFQY opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a market cap of $328.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.
About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.