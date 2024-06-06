Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

