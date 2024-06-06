Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $171.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

