Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XSEP opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

