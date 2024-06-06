Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HERD opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

