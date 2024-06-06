Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 774,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

