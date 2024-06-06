Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NYSE BJ opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

