Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Matador Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.