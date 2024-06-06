Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

