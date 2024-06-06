Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 162,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 133,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

