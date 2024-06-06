Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $37.40 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

