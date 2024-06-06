Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BFEB opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

