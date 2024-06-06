Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SH. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.